PRESIDIO, Texas (AP) — Two hunters accused of shooting each other on a remote Texas ranch near the Mexican border had told authorities that they were shot by immigrants who had entered the country illegally.

Presidio County Sheriff Danny Dominguez told Odessa television KOSA (http://bit.ly/2llzxzr ) that a grand jury indicted Michael Bryant and Walker Daugherty last week on charges of using deadly conduct by discharging firearms in the direction of others.

The men were part of a group of hunters and told authorities they were attacked last month by people who had illegally crossed the nearby border.

The hunters’ claim became fodder for a Facebook posting by Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, who wrote the attack by “illegal aliens” was another reason why a wall must be built to secure the Texas border.

