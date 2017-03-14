BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s governing Fidesz party says it has prepared a draft law regulating the foreign financing of non-governmental organizations but wants to discuss the bill with the other parliamentary parties before it formally submits the legislation.
Lajos Kosa, head of Fidesz’s parliamentary group, said Tuesday that the bill seeks to make public the origin, amount and use of funds received from abroad by NGOs in Hungary.
Kosa said the consultations could take place next week.
The proposal targets mostly groups backed by Hungarian-born U.S. financier George Soros, such as the Hungarian Helsinki Committee and the Hungarian Civil Liberties Union.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who briefly studied at Oxford University thanks to a Soros-backed scholarship, has said that the organizations’ support of migrants goes against the wishes and interests of the country.
