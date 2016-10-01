BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarians are voting in a referendum called by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government seeking support for its opposition to any future, mandatory European Union quotas to relocate asylum seekers.
Nearly 8.3 million citizens can cast ballots Sunday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. (0400-1700 GMT). “No” votes supporting the government position are expected to be in the great majority, though there is uncertainty whether turnout will exceed the 50 percent plus-one-vote threshold needed to be valid.
The referendum’s question is “Do you want the European Union to be able to prescribe the mandatory settlement of non-Hungarian citizens in Hungary even without the consent of Parliament?”
Polls show that the relentless campaign urging citizens to “send a message to Brussels” while associating migrants with terrorism has increased xenophobia in Hungary.
Most Read Stories
- Marijuana labs spawn lethal explosions across the country
- No. 10 Huskies rout No. 7 Stanford 44-6
- Washington shows the nation it has arrived with rout of No. 7 Stanford | Matt Calkins
- Crew rescues 4 after Kenmore Air crash off Lopez Island
- Seahawks' Doug Baldwin says he's gotten death threats for social activism efforts WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.