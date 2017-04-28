ROSZKE, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s government says construction has been completed on a second fence on the border with Serbia meant to stop any surge in the flow of migrants toward Western Europe.

Interior Ministry State Secretary Karoly Kontrat said Friday near the border town of Roszke that the new, 155-kilometer (96-mile) fence provides even greater security for Hungary.

Fences on the southern borders with Serbia and Croatia were first built in late 2015, after some 400,000 migrants and refugees passed through Hungary.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban is staunchly anti-migration and says Hungary doesn’t want to solve its demographic crisis and increasingly acute labor shortage with migrants.

U.N. agencies have criticized Hungary’s very strict asylum polices, including the holding of asylum-seekers in border container camps.