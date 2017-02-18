BERLIN (AP) — A Hungarian love story about two slaughterhouse workers who connect in shared dreams has won the top Golden Bear award at this year’s Berlin Film Festival.
“On Body and Soul” by writer-director Ildiko Enyedi contrasts the harsh reality of the abattoir with the magical world of slumber.
The film on Saturday beat hot favorite “The Other Side of Hope,” a comedy about refugees in Finland, which earned Aki Kaurismaki a Silver Bear for best director.
The jury award went to “Felicite,” a film by French-Senegalese director Alain Gomis about a singer in a Congolese night club.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle judge won’t immediately release ‘Dreamer’ from detention center
- You, not hubby, should tell his parents to lay off on the teasing | Dear Carolyn
- Richland florist discriminated against gay couple by refusing service, state Supreme Court rules
- Officials say damage to sewage plant in Discovery Park is catastrophic
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
South Korea’s Kim Min-hee received the best actress award for her role in “On the Beach at Night Alone,” while Austria’s Georg Friedrich was named best actor for “Bright Nights.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.