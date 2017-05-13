MIAMI (AP) — Hundreds of people took to the Miami streets for a protest aimed at allowing Haitian immigrants who arrived after that country’s devastating 2010 earthquake to remain in the U.S.
The peaceful protest took place Saturday outside a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office. Local media reported protesters waved signs, chanted and played music in support of an extension of Temporary Protective Status for Haitians.
A woman dressed as the Statue of Liberty held a torch-shaped sign that read, “TPS is Liberty.”
President Donald Trump’s administration must announce by May 23 whether to continue that status for about 50,000 Haitians legally living and working in the U.S. before Jan. 12, 2011. Otherwise they could face sudden deportation.
Miami is home to thousands of Haitians, centered on its Little Haiti neighborhood.
