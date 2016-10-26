AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A conservative students group’s bake sale parodying affirmative action has drawn a crowd of 300 protesters at the University of Texas in Austin.
The Young Conservatives of Texas mounted the anti-affirmative action bake sale on campus about 11 a.m. Wednesday. Items were priced in three tiers, one each for white, black and Hispanic customers.
The Daily Texan, the independent campus newspaper, reported that protesters began to gather about an hour later to debate with the sale participants. Protesters chanted, “Racists go home!”
The sale drew criticism from Gregory Vincent, the university vice president for diversity and community engagement. He accused the Young Conservatives of “creating an environment of exclusion and disrespect” among the university students, faculty and staff.”
Information from: The Daily Texan, http://www.dailytexanonline.com
