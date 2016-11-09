LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hundreds of students have protested on California campuses following Donald Trump’s presidential victory.
Police says at least 500 people swarmed on streets in and around UCLA early Wednesday morning, some shouting anti-Trump expletives.
There were no immediate arrests.
Smaller demonstrators were held at University of California campuses and neighborhoods in Berkeley, Irvine and Davis and at San Jose State.
In Oakland, more than 100 protesters took to downtown streets. KNTV-TV reported that protesters burned Trump in effigy, smashed windows of the Oakland Tribune newsroom and set tires and trash on fire.
The California Highway Patrol says a woman was struck by a car during the protest and severely injured.
