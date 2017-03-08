IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Hundreds more firefighters than initially known were improperly issued nationally-recognized certifications despite failing their exams at Iowa’s statewide fire academy, authorities said Wednesday.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety has notified 739 more firefighters in 94 departments that they should not have been granted certifications by its Fire Services Training Bureau, the agency said.

The department announced in January that 1,706 firefighters and emergency personnel were issued nearly 2,300 improper certifications over a four-year period. A review of tests found that they did not have the scores they needed to pass written exams and earn certifications in areas such as basic firefighting knowledge, hazardous materials handling and operation of firetrucks.

The department said then many other tests could not be reviewed because the exams and test keys were no longer available. On Wednesday, the department said the new firefighters were identified after it found additional information in a State Fire Marshal database system that allowed for rescoring.

The discovery means that 10 percent or more of Iowa’s mostly volunteer firefighting force has been affected by the scandal. Firefighters have been given until June 30 to retake the tests or be faced with starting the certification process over from scratch.

Some leaders in the profession worry that firefighters will quit rather than go through with retesting, which the department is offering for free at several locations across the state. The department said Wednesday that 350 firefighters have undergone retesting since it began last month.

The certifications are not mandated by Iowa law but some departments require them to be hired or promoted. Carrying the seals of the International Fire Service Accreditation Congress and the National Board on Fire Service Professional Qualifications, the credentials are also recognized by departments in other states and used as prerequisites for more advanced training.

John McPhee, the former certification and accreditation coordinator for the Fire Services Training Bureau, is accused of failing to properly grade tests for years and simply assigning them random scores. He has pleaded not guilty to misconduct in public office and tampering with records, and is awaiting trial. His attorney hasn’t returned messages seeking comment.