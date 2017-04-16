PARIS (AP) — Hundreds of demonstrators in France have marched to protest far-right National Front leader and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, saying that basic freedoms would disappear if she were elected.
Some protesters threw firebombs at police who responded with tear gas in small skirmishes during Sunday’s march from suburban Aubervilliers to Paris, near where Le Pen holds a rally Monday.
Fernanda Marrucchelli said Le Pen’s anti-immigration party “is fighting our essential freedoms, our rights, no matter if we are French or immigrant.”
Anti-racism activist Omar Slauti said the fight against Le Pen should be in the streets, not the ballot box, denouncing the “extreme-right populism” that has spread around Europe.
Le Pen is one of the top contenders in France first-round presidential vote on April 23. A presidential runoff is being held May 7.
