SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Hundreds took to the streets of Yemen’s capital Sanaa and the southern port city of Aden to protest a liquidity crunch that has prevented authorities from paying salaries for the past three months.

Security forces loyal to the anti-government Shiite Houthi rebels dispersed dozens of protesters in Sanaa on Sunday. They also maintained a heavier than usual presence throughout the capital in anticipation of renewed protests.

Lengthy power outages and fuel shortages have also added to the suffering of many in Sanaa and Aden.

Yemen has been in the midst of a civil war since September 2014 when the Houthi rebels captured Sanaa, forcing President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to eventually seek refuge in Saudi Arabia. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition began a military campaign against the Houthis.