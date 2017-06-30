CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered at the University of Illinois to show support for a Chinese scholar who disappeared three weeks ago.
Students and other community members participated in events Thursday night at the Urbana-Champaign campus, including a walk and concert.
Twenty-six-year-old Yingying Zhang was last seen the afternoon of June 9 getting into a black car. The FBI announced this week that the car had been found, but it provided no detail.
Zhang’s father, Ronggao Zhang, carried a banner during the walk.
The Chinese Students and Scholars Association as among the events’ organizers. Some 5,600 Chinese are enrolled at the University of Illinois. Yingying Zhang had been conducting research in the agricultural sciences.