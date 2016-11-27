BEIRUT (AP) — A Syrian war monitoring group says at least 400 people in the contested city of Aleppo have fled opposition-held districts to areas under government control.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the evacuees sought refuge in the Masaken Hanano neighborhood in eastern Aleppo, which was taken by pro-government forces on Saturday.
An estimated quarter-million people are trapped in wretched conditions in rebel-held eastern Aleppo since the government sealed its siege of the enclave in late August. Food supplies are running perilously low, the U.N. warned Thursday, and hospitals have come under relentless attack by the government.
The Observatory said another 30 families fled the city’s rebel-held eastern areas to the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood, under Kurdish control.
Syrian state media said “hundreds” of people were evacuated Saturday.
