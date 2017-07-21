DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Hundreds of mourners gathered at the funeral for one of four young men found buried at a sprawling Pennsylvania farm last week.

A pot dealer has confessed to killing and burying the four.

The funeral Friday for 19-year-old Jimi Taro Patrick at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Newtown was the third service this week for the victims.

Services were held Thursday for 21-year-old Thomas Meo and for 22-year-old Mark Sturgis.

Services for Dean Finocchiaro are set for Saturday.

Cosmo DiNardo confessed to all four killings in exchange for being spared the death penalty.

DiNardo and his cousin, 20-year-old Sean Kratz, were charged last week with multiple counts of murder. The remains of the young men were found on a farm owned by DiNardo’s parents in Solebury, 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.