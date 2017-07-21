Share story

By
The Associated Press

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Hundreds of mourners gathered at the funeral for one of four young men found buried at a sprawling Pennsylvania farm last week.

A pot dealer has confessed to killing and burying the four.

The funeral Friday for 19-year-old Jimi Taro Patrick at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Newtown was the third service this week for the victims.

Services were held Thursday for 21-year-old Thomas Meo and for 22-year-old Mark Sturgis.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Services for Dean Finocchiaro are set for Saturday.

Cosmo DiNardo confessed to all four killings in exchange for being spared the death penalty.

DiNardo and his cousin, 20-year-old Sean Kratz, were charged last week with multiple counts of murder. The remains of the young men were found on a farm owned by DiNardo’s parents in Solebury, 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.

The Associated Press