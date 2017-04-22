BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Thousands of Hungarians are attending a “peace march for the government, for Russia and against everything else” organized by the satiric Hungarian Two-Tailed Dog Party.

Saturday’s protest is a sarcastic take on current events in Hungary, like the government’s close ties to Russia and its campaign against the pro-migration policies of billionaire George Soros.

The government’s battle with Soros has resulted in legislation that could shut down the Soros-founded Central European University in Budapest.

Firmly tongue in cheek, party leader Gergo Kovacs told marchers while it’s good Hungary hasn’t adopted the euro it’s a shame that Hungarians can’t use the ailing Russian ruble.

Other slogans of the march through downtown Budapest included “No more of that nonsense called democracy” and “Enough already with the EU stuffing the country with money.”