RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — The discovery of a hummingbird’s nest with an egg inside is stalling upgrades on a San Francisco Bay Area bridge.
KCBS reports (http://cbsloc.al/2kLxRfF ) Tuesday that the backhoes are waiting and the safety barriers are ready. But work on a key part of the $70 million Richmond-San Rafael Bridge’s upgrade project has been put on hold.
Hummingbirds are a protected species under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
So now it’s all up to the bird.
Randy Rentschler with the Metropolitan Transportation Commission says the discovery could set the project back a few weeks.
Planned work includes a path on the upper deck that will enable bike riders to get across in both directions. Plans call for a third traffic lane on the lower deck to ease congestion for drivers heading eastbound.
Information from: KCBS-AM.
