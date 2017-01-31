Share story

The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — The discovery of a hummingbird’s nest with an egg inside is stalling upgrades on a San Francisco Bay Area bridge.

KCBS reports (http://cbsloc.al/2kLxRfF ) Tuesday that the backhoes are waiting and the safety barriers are ready. But work on a key part of the $70 million Richmond-San Rafael Bridge’s upgrade project has been put on hold.

Hummingbirds are a protected species under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

So now it’s all up to the bird.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Randy Rentschler with the Metropolitan Transportation Commission says the discovery could set the project back a few weeks.

Planned work includes a path on the upper deck that will enable bike riders to get across in both directions. Plans call for a third traffic lane on the lower deck to ease congestion for drivers heading eastbound.

___

Information from: KCBS-AM.

The Associated Press