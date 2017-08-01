PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is investigating a video showing small, pet alligators being forced to drink beer and smoke cigarettes.
The Philadelphia group’s director of humane law enforcement, Nicole Wilson, tells WTXF-TV (http://bit.ly/2vp4Pex ) the group is trying to determine who made the video and whether they can be prosecuted for cruelty to animals.
A viewer offended by the Snapchat video brought it to the station’s attention.
The station says it’s been told the video was shot in the basement of a home in the city’s Bustleton neighborhood.
