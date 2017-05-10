CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities searching a marsh in South Carolina after a human foot was found inside a shoe last week have found what they think are more human remains.
Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said that what appears to be skeletal remains were found Wednesday morning after an hourlong search in a marsh on the campus of The Citadel.
Francis says the search followed the discovery of a foot a little more than 1 mile (1.6 kilometer) south, at the Charleston City Marina. The foot, wearing a black sock, was inside a teal-colored, size-9 Adidas sneaker found on a dock on May 1.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office is investigating to confirm the remains are human, whether they belong to the same body as the foot, and to identify the person.
