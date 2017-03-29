COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say two human legs have been found in the trash at a waste-collection facility in Ohio’s capital, prompting a homicide investigation.
Columbus police were called to the business on the city’s south side late Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responding to the scene confirmed that the discovery involved human remains. WCMH-TV reports a coroner’s van went to the scene Tuesday evening.
Police released no other details as they investigate the source of the remains and how they ended up at the waste facility.
