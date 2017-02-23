Yolo County, California, attorneys pointed to a declaration in which correctional officer Victoria Zetwick described a sheriff’s hugs as brief and nonsexual.

SAN FRANCISCO — Saying hugging can create a hostile work environment, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday revived a sexual-harassment lawsuit against Yolo County, California, Sheriff Edward G. Prieto, who was charged with hugging a female correctional officer more than 100 times over 12 years.

Prieto said he also hugged male employees. If he hugged women more, his lawyers said, it was because of “genuine but innocuous differences in the ways men and women routinely interact with members of the same sex and the opposite sex.”

But the 9th Circuit said hugging can create an abusive work environment if it is unwelcome and pervasive.

Victoria Zetwick, the correctional officer who sued the sheriff, also charged that Prieto once kissed her when congratulating her on her marriage to another deputy.

She said she saw Prieto hug dozens of other female employees during her 12 years in the department but give male employees handshakes.

In defending against the suit, Yolo County said Zetwick admitted she had hugged male co-workers occasionally.

The county also pointed to a declaration in which Zetwick described Prieto’s hugs as brief. He made no sexual comments or touched her otherwise, the county said.

Still, the court said, Zetwick argued his hugs were “chest to breast.”

A federal district judge dismissed Zetwick’s lawsuit in 2014. But the 9th Circuit said she had offered enough evidence to possibly convince a reasonable juror that she had suffered from sexual harassment.

“She submitted evidence from which a reasonable juror could conclude that, even if Prieto also hugged men on occasion, there were ‘qualitative and quantitative differences’ in the hugging conduct toward the two genders,” wrote District Court Judge Mark W. Bennett, a senior judge from Iowa who was filling in on the 9th Circuit.

Zetwick said in her suit that Prieto’s conduct made it difficult for her to concentrate. She was constantly stressed and anxious, she said, and she had to resort to taking medication for sleep.

Prieto’s hugs, she argued, had sexual overtones.

A spokesman for Prieto, who has served as sheriff since 1999, did not respond to a request for comment.