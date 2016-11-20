YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Human Rights Watch group says high-definition satellite images show 820 newly identified structures destroyed this month in five Rohingya Muslim villages in the Myanmar’s troubled Rakhine state.
In a statement Monday, the U.S.-based group urged the government to invite the United Nations to assist in an impartial investigation.
The government has admitted using helicopter gunships in support of ground troops in counterinsurgency operations in the area since nine police officers were killed in attacks last month.
Rohingya Muslims have been violently targeted in Rakhine state where the Buddhist majority view them as illegal migrants despite inhabiting the region for generations. They are denied citizenship and more than 100,000 Rohingya live in camps after being driven from their homes following clashes with the Rakhine people in 2012.
Most Read Stories
- Bus riders step in as driver has fatal heart attack on viaduct
- Earl Thomas, Rob Gronkowski have cool Twitter exchange about hard hit in Sunday's game
- Seattle’s own ‘click-bait’ news site serves up red meat for liberals | Danny Westneat
- Watch: Doug Baldwin throws TD pass to Russell Wilson for Seahawks vs. Eagles. Yes, really.
- Thousands circle Green Lake as antidote to Trump VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.