YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Human Rights Watch group says high-definition satellite images show 820 newly identified structures destroyed this month in five Rohingya Muslim villages in the Myanmar’s troubled Rakhine state.

In a statement Monday, the U.S.-based group urged the government to invite the United Nations to assist in an impartial investigation.

The government has admitted using helicopter gunships in support of ground troops in counterinsurgency operations in the area since nine police officers were killed in attacks last month.

Rohingya Muslims have been violently targeted in Rakhine state where the Buddhist majority view them as illegal migrants despite inhabiting the region for generations. They are denied citizenship and more than 100,000 Rohingya live in camps after being driven from their homes following clashes with the Rakhine people in 2012.