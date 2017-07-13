BAGHDAD (AP) — Human Rights Watch says Iraqi security forces have forcibly relocated dozens of families with alleged links to Islamic State group.

Authorities describe the camp they were moved to as a “rehabilitation camp.”

In a statement issued on Thursday, the rights group says the camp is located in Bartella, around 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of Mosul, and houses at least 170 families, mostly women and children from areas of west of Mosul where the last fight took place.

Citing interviews with some families, HRW says they were brought against their will because of accusations that they had relatives linked to ISIS. HRW Deputy Middle East director, Lama Fakih, described it as “abusive acts” and “war crimes.”

Iraq’s Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared “total victory” in Mosul on Monday.