WASHINGTON — Here’s how the state’s senators voted on major issues in the week ending August 4. The House was in recess.

Food and drug administration user fees: Voting 94-1, the Senate on Aug. 3 passed a bill (HR 2430) that would authorize the Food and Drug Administration to collect more than $5 billion over five years in user fees on companies seeking federal approval of brand-name and generic drugs, medical devices and biotechnology products. A yes vote was to send President Trump a bill that also requires stepped-up production of drugs for treating cancer in children, expands patient access to highly experimental clinical trials and speeds the development of over-the-counter hearing aids.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D; Patty Murray, D

Christopher wray, FBI director: By a vote of 92 for and five against, the Senate on Aug. 1 confirmed Christopher A. Wray, 50, a criminal defense lawyer in private practice, as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He replaces James B. Comey Jr., who was fired by President Trump on May 9. Wray served as assistant attorney general in charge of the Criminal Division under President George W. Bush.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

Marvin Kaplan, labor relations official: By a vote of 50 for and 48 against, the Senate on Aug. 2 confirmed Marvin Kaplan, chief counsel at the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission, for a seat on the National Labor Relations Board. The addition of Kaplan means the five-person panel now has two GOP and two Democratic members, with President Trump expected to put the board under Republican control when he appoints its fifth member. The NLRB is charged with overseeing collective bargaining and resolving workplace disputes between labor and management under terms of the 1935 National Labor Relations Act. A yes vote was to add Kaplan to the five-member NLRB.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

Dan Brouillette, deputy energy secretary: By a vote of 79 for and 17 against, the Senate on Aug. 3 confirmed Dan R. Brouillette as deputy secretary of energy, the second-ranking post at the Department of Energy. In previous government positions, Brouillette was an assistant secretary of energy, staff director of the House Energy and Commerce committee and state energy regulator in Louisiana. He worked most recently in the financial services industry. A yes vote was to confirm Brouillette.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

Congress is in recess until the week of Sept. 4.