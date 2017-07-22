How area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending July 21.

WASHINGTON — Here’s how the state’s members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending July 21:

House

Delay of air-quality standards: By a vote of 229 for and 199 against, the House on July 18 passed a GOP-sponsored bill (HR 806) that would extend from 2017 to 2025 the deadline for states to adopt stricter standards under the Clean Air Act for reducing ground-level concentrations of ozone, or smog. This would delay an Environmental Protection Agency rule that requires ozone to be reduced from 75 parts per billion (ppb) to 70 ppb by 2017. The bill also changes from five years to 10 years the frequency of EPA reviews to ensure that National Ambient Air Quality Standards reflect the latest scientific and medical information. A yes vote was to extend the deadline.

Voting yes: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas; Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane

Voting no: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina; Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens; Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor; Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle; Dave Reichert, R-Auburn; Adam Smith, D-Bellevue; Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Study of vulnerable groups: By a vote of 194 for and 232 against, the House on July 18 defeated a bid by Democrats to prevent HR 806 (above) from fully taking effect if an EPA scientific advisory committee concludes it would raise health risks to vulnerable populations such as outdoor workers, children, seniors, pregnant women and minority and low-income communities. A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Reichert, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers

Interstate natural gas pipelines: By a vote of 248 for and 179 against, the House on July 19 passed a GOP-sponsored bill (HR 2910) that would set tight deadlines for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and other federal and state agencies to rule on applications for permits to build interstate natural gas pipelines. While backers said the bill would streamline an overly bureaucratic process, critics said it would trample on private and tribal property rights and undercut environmental laws. In part, the bill would allow conditional permits to be granted on the basis of aerial data collected by drones that critics said would fail to detect historical sites, endangered species and wetlands. Also under the bill, most agency reviews would have to run concurrently and be completed within 90 days. A yes vote was to pass HR 2910.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Cross-border energy pipelines: By a vote of 254 for and 175 against, the House on July 19 passed a bill (HR 2883) that would end the requirement that presidents approve permits for oil and natural-gas pipelines and electric- transmission facilities that cross U.S. borders. The bill authorizes the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to issue certificates for pipelines and the Department of Energy to grant approvals for electricity lines. Debate touched on the long-running dispute over the Keystone XL pipeline through the U.S.-Canada border, which the Trump administration recently approved following years of blockage by the Obama administration on environmental grounds. A yes vote was to pass the bill that defers decision-making to lower-ranking officials in the executive branch.

Voting yes: Larsen, Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

American-made iron, steel: The House on July 19 defeated, 193-232, a Democratic motion that sought to require all iron and steel components of cross- border pipelines approved under HR 2883 (above) to be made in the United States. A yes vote was to adopt the made-in-America requirement.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

GOP tax overhaul, Trump returns: Voting 227-188, the House on July 19 blocked a Democratic bid for floor debate on a measure that would delay the GOP’s planned overhaul of the tax code until after President Trump has released his personal returns for 2006-2015 along with returns or tax information for the 500-plus companies worldwide that he either controls or serves in some official capacity. A yes vote opposed the bid for tax disclosure.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Senate

Patrick Shanahan Confirmation: Voting 92-7, the Senate on July 18 confirmed Patrick M. Shanahan, 55, a longtime executive at Boeing with experience in missile defenses, as deputy secretary of defense, the second-ranking position at the Pentagon. A yes vote was to confirm Shanahan.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D; Patty Murray, D

Voting no: None

Key votes ahead: The House will take up the fiscal 2018 budget resolution in the week of July 24, while the Senate will conduct at least one vote on repealing the Affordable Care Act.