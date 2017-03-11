Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending March 10.

House

$578 billion for U.S. military

The House on March 8 passed, 371-48, a $577.9 billion military appropriations bill for fiscal 2017 that includes $61.8 billion in funding for combat overseas. A yes vote was to send the Senate a bill (HR 1301) that would fund a 2.1 percent pay raise for uniformed personnel.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Dave Reichert, R-Auburn, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Voting no: Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle

Not voting: None

Official cost projections on health bill

The House on March 8 blocked, 232-189, a Democratic bid to delay committee votes on the GOP’s new health-care bill until after the Congressional Budget Office issues its official, nonpartisan cost projections. A yes vote opposed the bid to delay voting for several days. (H Res 174)

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Not voting: None

Lawsuits involving the emoluments clause

Voting 186-232, the House on March 10 defeated a motion by Democrats that sought to exempt from HR 720 (below) any lawsuits alleging violations by President Donald Trump of the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution, which prohibits U.S. presidents from accepting payments from foreign governments. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Not voting: None

Penalties for lawsuits deemed frivolous

Voting 230-188, the House on March 10 passed a Republican-drafted bill requiring federal courts to impose financial penalties on plaintiffs who file lawsuits deemed by the presiding judge to be frivolous. A yes vote was to send HR 720 to the Senate.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Not voting: None

Jurisdiction over civil lawsuits

By a vote of 224-194, the House on March 9 passed a bill that would shift many civil lawsuits from state courts, where plaintiffs are thought to fare better, to federal courts, which are seen as more friendly to defendants. A yes vote was to send HR 725 to the Senate.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Not voting: None

Ethics in government lawsuits

The House on March 9 defeated, 187-233, a Democratic motion to exempt from HR 725 (above) any civil lawsuits concerning ethical conduct and standards in all levels of government. A yes vote was to adopt a motion that its sponsor said was aimed, in part, at President Trump.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Not voting: None

Class-action suits, asbestos claims

The House on March 9 voted, 220-201, to tighten rules for federal class-action lawsuits in order to bar unqualified claimants from collecting payments. A yes vote was to pass a GOP bill (HR 985) that also would delay class-action payments to some with asbestos-caused lung cancer.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Not voting: None

Drinking-water lawsuits

Drinking-Water Exemption: The House on March 9 defeated, 188-234, a motion by Democrats that sought to exempt from HR 985 (above) any class-action lawsuits filed to protect public drinking-water supplies from the sort of contamination that occurred in Flint, Mich. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Not voting: None

Senate

Workplace rule for contractors

The Senate on March 6 killed, 49-48, a rule aimed at keeping federal contractors in compliance with 14 workplace laws dealing with safety, health, wages, civil rights and other factors. A yes vote was to kill the rule on grounds it denies due process to employers. (HJ Res 37)

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Not voting: None

Public land management

Voting 51-48, the Senate on March 7 nullified a new rule updating the way the Bureau of Land Management obtains science-based information and public comments in its management of 245 million publicly owned acres in the West. A yes vote was to adopt HJ Res 44.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

Not voting: None

Teacher training standards

Voting 59-40, the Senate on March 8 nullified a rule designed to upgrade federally set standards for the collegiate training of future teachers in K-12 classrooms. A yes vote was to nullify the regulation on grounds that it would infringe on state and local education prerogatives. (HJ Res 58)

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

Not voting: None

Key votes ahead

In the week of March 13, the Senate will vote on nominees to serve in the Trump administration. The House schedule was to be announced.