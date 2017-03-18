Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending March 17.

WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending March 17.

House

Donald Trump’s tax returns

Voting 223-183, the House on March 15 blocked a Democratic attempt to force consideration of a resolution directing the Ways and Means Committee to use its authority under law to obtain from the Treasury copies of President Trump’s 2006-2015 tax returns, review the documents in a closed session and then “report the information therein” to the full House. A yes vote was in opposition to the Democrats’ bid for disclosure of the president’s tax returns.

Voting yes: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas; Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane; Dave Reichert, R-Auburn

Voting no: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina; Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens; Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor; Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle; Adam Smith, D-Bellevue; Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Not voting: None

Staff dismissals at Veterans Department

Voting 237-178, the House on March 16 passed a bill reducing civil-service job protections and weakening collective-bargaining rights at the Department of Veterans Affairs in order to make it easier to fire or discipline poorly performing employees in the 350,000-person workforce. A yes vote was to send HR 1259 to the Senate over arguments it disregards workers’ due-process rights.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Not voting: None

Gun purchases and veterans’ mental health

The House on March 16 voted, 240-175, to require patient-by-patient judicial review before the Department of Veterans Affairs can submit the names of veterans with serious mental issues to the FBI’s system of background checks on gun purchasers. Such referrals now occur without judicial oversight. A yes vote was to send HR 1181 to the Senate.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Not voting: None

SENATE

Jobless benefits, drug testing

Voting 51-48, the Senate on March 14 nullified as too soft an Obama administration rule under which states can subject applicants for unemployment compensation to drug testing. The Department of Labor rule limits scrutiny to occupations where testing already occurs, such as aviation and railroading. Republican advocates of a replacement rule support drug checks on a broader array of occupations or even blanket testing. A yes vote was to send HJ Res 42 to President Trump.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D; Patty Murray, D

Not voting: None

Nominations confirmed

• The Senate on March 13 confirmed, 55-43, Seema Verma, a private health care consultant, to head the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. A yes vote backed Verma as leader of an agency that helps administer health care coverage to more than 100 million Americans through Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program and Affordable Care Act marketplaces.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

Not voting: None

• The Senate on March 15 voted, 85-12, to confirm Dan Coats, a former GOP senator from Indiana, as director of national intelligence. A yes vote was to put Coats, 73, in charge of a directorate that oversees and meshes the work of the 16 U.S. intelligence agencies.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

Voting no: None

Not voting: None

• Voting 86-10, the Senate on March 15 reconfirmed Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as a three-star general, enabling him to stay on active duty while serving as national security adviser to President Trump. A yes vote was to qualify McMaster to hold both posts while still in uniform.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

Voting no: None

Not voting: None

Upcoming votes

In the week of March 20, the House will take up the GOP’s American Health Care Act along with bills to repeal the antitrust exemption for health insurers and promote “association health plans” for small businesses. The Senate will vote on the nomination of David M. Friedman as U.S. ambassador to Israel.