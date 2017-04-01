Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending March 31.

House

Nullification of internet-privacy rule:

The House on March 28 voted, 215-205, to nullify a Federal Communications Commission rule that internet service providers must obtain customers’ consent before sharing their personal data — such as location, financial and medical details and browsing and app activity — with advertisers. A yes vote was to send the nullification measure (SJ Res 34) to President Donald Trump.

Voting yes: Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane

Voting no: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Dave Reichert, R-Auburn, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Probe of Trump-Russia ties:

The House on March 28 blocked, 231-189, a bid by Democrats to force floor debate on a bill now in committee to create a “National Commission on Foreign Interference in the 2016 Election” for investigating ties between associates of candidate Donald Trump and Russian intelligence officials starting months before Election Day. A yes vote was to quash a Democratic bid for a bipartisan, outside probe of the Trump-Russia connection. (H Res 229)

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Environmental science, privacy rights:

Voting 228-194, the House on March 29 passed a bill that would negate specific Environmental Protection Agency rules unless all data from the underlying research, including confidential health information about participants, has been made public so that the studies could be independently replicated. A yes vote was to send the bill (HR 1430) to the Senate.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Science on asthma, black-lung disease:

The House on March 29 defeated, 189- 232, a bid by Democrats to require the EPA to use the “best available science” in responding to pulmonary health threats such as asthma and black-lung disease caused by exposure to toxic chemicals and pollution. A yes vote backed the motion to HR 1430 (above).

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Senate

Planned Parenthood funding:

The Senate on March 30 voted, 51-50, to nullify a rule affirming Planned Parenthood’s eligibility to receive Title X family planning funds despite efforts by some states to deny the funding because it provides abortions. Vice President Mike Pence cast the deciding vote. A yes vote was to send the nullification measure (HJ Res 43) to President Trump.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Retirement savings:

The Senate on March 30 voted, 50-49, to nullify a rule that would help states and cities set up privately run retirement plans for private-sector employees who lack access to such plans at work. A yes vote was to send the nullification measure (HJ Res 67) to President Trump on grounds that these ventures would poorly protect workers’ investments.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

Montenegro joins NATO:

Voting 97-2, the Senate on March 28 ratified treaty language allowing the Balkan country of Montenegro to join 26 European nations, the United States and Canada in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. NATO, a mutual-defense alliance in which an armed attack on one member is regarded as an attack on all, was established in 1949 as a bulwark against Soviet aggression. A yes vote was to admit Montenegro to NATO.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

Upcoming votes

In the week of April 3, the House will debate bills on financial deregulation, while the Senate will conduct confirmation votes on Trump administration cabinet nominees and possibly also on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.