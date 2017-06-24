Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending June 23.

House

Forest fires, environmental rules: The House on June 21 voted, 300-118, to waive environmental rules to speed the removal of dead trees and combustible vegetation adjacent to power lines in utility rights of way on federal land. The GOP-drafted bill is now before the Senate. A yes vote was to pass HR 1873 over arguments its loose definitions would allow clear-cutting in the name of fire prevention.

Voting yes: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas; Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane; Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor; Dave Reichert, R-Auburn; Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Voting no: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina; Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle; Adam Smith, D-Bellevue

Not voting: Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens

Water projects, environmental rules: The House on June 22 voted, 233-180, to ease environmental rules so as to give state and local water officials more authority for developing projects that divert river flows and build dams and reservoirs on federal land in western states, with California especially affected by the bill. A yes vote was to send the GOP-drafted bill (HR 1654) to the Senate.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Not voting: Larsen

Protection of commercial fisheries: The House on June 22 defeated, 179-232, an amendment to HR 1654 (above) that sought to prevent environmental waivers or shortcuts for any projects on federal land that would diminish fish populations and inflict economic harm on commercial fisheries. A yes vote was to adopt the Democratic-sponsored amendment.

Voting yes: DelBene, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Not voting: Larsen

GOP tax overhaul, Trump returns: Voting 227-188, the House on June 21 blocked a Democratic bid to debate delaying the GOP’s planned overhaul of the tax code until after President Trump has released his personal returns for 2006-2015 along with returns or tax information for the 500-plus companies worldwide that he either controls or serves in some official capacity. A yes vote opposed the bid for tax disclosure.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Not voting: Larsen

Wage subsidies for welfare recipients: Voting 377-34, the House on June 23 passed a bill that would allocate $100 million over one year for subsidizing up to half the wages of welfare recipients hired by companies and other employers for work-training and apprenticeship programs. States would operate these ventures within the federally funded welfare-to-work program known as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF). A yes vote was to send HR 2842 to the Senate.

Voting yes: DelBene, Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Kilmer, Jayapal, Reichert, Smith, Heck

Voting no: None

Not voting: Larsen

Senate

Marshall Billingslea confirmation: By a vote of 65 for and 35 against, the Senate on June 22 confirmed Marshall Billingslea, a managing director at a New York City-based accounting firm, as the Treasury Department’s assistant secretary for terrorist financing. A yes vote backed a nominee who held high positions at the Department of Defense and NATO under President George W. Bush.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D; Patty Murray, D

Key votes ahead: In the week of June 26, the Senate will debate a bill that partially replaces the Affordable Care Act, while the House schedule was to be announced.