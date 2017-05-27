Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending May 26.

House

WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending May 26:

Mandatory paid medical leave: By a vote of 231 for and 188 against, the House on May 24 blocked a Democratic bid to force floor consideration of a bill (HR 1516) now in committee that would require private-sector employers of 15 or more workers to award at least one hour of paid medical leave for every 30 hours worked. Employees could use the leave to meet their own medical needs or care for family members, among other purposes. The bill requires firms with fewer than 15 workers to provide at least 56 hours of unpaid medical leave per year. This vote occurred during debate on HR 352.

Voting yes: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, Dave Reichert, R-Auburn

Voting no: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Not voting: Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside

Deregulation of pesticide discharges: The House on May 24 passed, 256-165, a GOP-drafted bill to prohibit the Environmental Protection Agency from requiring permits under the Clean Water Act for discharges into waterways of pesticides that have been approved for use under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act. A yes vote was to send HR 953 to the Senate.

Voting yes: DelBene, Herrera Beutler, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Not voting: Newhouse

Campaign contributions by pesticide firms: Voting 183-230, the House on May 24 defeated a Democratic proposal that relief under HR 953 (above) not apply to discharges of pesticides manufactured or distributed by political contributors to the president or any federal official involved with regulation of the pesticide. A yes vote was to adopt the measure.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Not voting: Newhouse

Donald Trump’s tax returns: Voting 225-187, the House on May 24 blocked a Democratic attempt to force consideration of a resolution directing the Ways and Means Committee to use its authority under law to obtain from the Treasury copies of President Trump’s 2006-2015 tax returns, privately review the documents and then “report the information therein” to the full House. A yes vote was in opposition to disclosure of the president’s tax returns.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Not voting: Newhouse

Child pornography: The House on May 25 passed, 368-51, a bipartisan bill (HR 1761) that would redefine “intent” in the federal child-exploitation statute in a way that makes it easier to prosecute producers of child pornography. The bill drew opposition on grounds it would weaken efforts to reform mandatory-minimum sentencing. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Herrera Beutler, McMorris Rodgers, Kilmer, Reichert, Heck

Voting no: Jayapal, Smith

Not voting: Newhouse

Sexual abuse of Olympic athletes: The House on May 25 passed, 415-3, a bipartisan bill that would require the governing boards of U.S. Olympic Committee affiliates to promptly report charges of sexual abuse of athletes to law enforcement. The bill is a response to disclosures that groups such as USA Gymnastics ignored or failed to adequately address complaints by hundreds of underage girls and young women over 20 years of abuse by coaches, trainers and medical personnel. A yes vote was to send HR 1973 to the Senate.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Herrera Beutler, McMorris Rodgers, Kilmer, Jayapal, Reichert, Smith, Heck

Not voting: Newhouse

Senate

John Sullivan, Deputy Secretary of State: The Senate on May 24 confirmed, 94-6, John J. Sullivan, 57, as deputy secretary of state. A Washington attorney, Sullivan served as deputy secretary of commerce and deputy general counsel at the Department of Defense under President George W. Bush. A yes vote was to confirm Sullivan.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Terry Branstad, Ambassador to China: Voting 82-13, the Senate on May 22 confirmed Terry Branstad, 70, Iowa’s longest serving governor and an early backer of Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy, as U.S. ambassador to the People’s Republic of China. A yes vote was to confirm Branstad.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

Congress is in Memorial Day recess until the week of June 5.