WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending June 30:

House

Sanctuary cities, immigration: The House on June 29 voted, 228-195, to deny certain law-enforcement and anti-terrorism grants to “sanctuary cities” that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement on grounds that to do so would undercut community-policing efforts that depend on rapport with immigrant communities. A yes vote was to send GOP-sponsored HR 3003 to the Senate.

Voting yes: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane

Voting no: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Dave Reichert, R-Auburn, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Exemption for Public Safety: The House on June 29 defeated, 181-230, a bid to exempt from HR 3003 (above) any sanctuary city where local officials conclude that federal immigration mandates and financial penalties would impede police in investigating crimes and protecting public safety. A yes vote was to adopt the Democratic motion.

Voting yes: DelBene, Kilmer, Jayapal, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Not voting: Larsen, Smith,

Deportees who return to U.S.: The House on June 29 voted, 257-167, to impose tougher sentences on undocumented immigrants, including ones with criminal records, who are convicted of illegally re-entering or attempting to re-enter the U.S. after they have been deported. A yes vote was to send GOP-sponsored HR 3004 to the Senate.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Exemption for sex-trafficking victims: The House on June 29 defeated, 193-232, a bid to exempt from criminal prosecution under HR 3004 (above) victims of sex trafficking who show up at U.S. ports of entry seeking protection. The exemption would apply even to individuals who have been previously deported. A yes vote was to adopt the Democratic motion.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Medical-malpractice limits: The House on June 28 passed, 218-210, a GOP- sponsored bill that would clamp down on state and federal medical-malpractice actions by steps such as capping noneconomic damages at $250,000, limiting plaintiffs’ lawyers’ contingency fees and narrowing the window for filing suits. A yes vote was to send HR 1215 to the Senate.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Malpractice with opioid prescriptions: The House on June 28 refused, 191-235, to exempt from HR 1215 (above) any legal actions alleging gross negligence in the prescription of the painkillers known as opioids. U.S. doctors write hundreds of thousands of opioid prescriptions each day, and critics say over-prescription is driving a nationwide drug epidemic in which opioid abuse spreads to heroin addiction and mortality. A yes vote was to adopt the Democratic motion.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Senate

Kristine Svinicki confirmation: By a vote of 88-9, the Senate on June 26 confirmed Kristine Svinicki, 51, a nuclear engineer, to her second five-year term as a member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, where she is expected to continue to serve as chairwoman. A yes vote was to confirm Svinicki, who held previous positions at the U.S. Department of Energy and Senate Armed Services Committee.

Voting yes: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Key Votes Ahead: Congress is in Independence Day recess until the week of July 10.