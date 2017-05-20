Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending May 19.

House

Russian election meddling: The House on May 17 blocked, 230-189, a Democratic bid to force floor debate on a bill (HR 356) now in committee that would create an independent commission for probing Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election by electronic means such as hacking and spreading false information. A yes vote opposed bringing the bill to the floor.

Voting yes: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane; Dave Reichert, R-Auburn

Voting no: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina; Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens; Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor; Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle; Adam Smith, D-Bellevue; Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Not voting: Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside

Death penalty expansion: The House on May 18 passed, 271-143, a GOP-drafted bill that would authorize federal courts deciding whether to impose the death penalty to treat as an “aggravating circumstance” the murder or attempted murder of nonfederal police or first responders. This would raise from 16 to 17 the number of aggravating factors upon which federal capital-punishment decisions can be based. A yes vote was to send HR 1039 to the Senate.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, McMorris Rodgers, Kilmer, Reichert, Heck

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Jayapal, Smith

Not voting: Newhouse

Donald Trump’s tax returns: The House on May 18 blocked, 226-188, a parliamentary move by Democrats to force floor debate on a bill (HR 305) now in committee that would require President Trump and future presidential nominees to disclose their three most recent federal tax returns. A yes vote opposed floor consideration of the disclosure bill.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Not voting: Newhouse

Warrantless arrests by probation officers: Voting 229 for and 177 against, the House on May 19 passed a GOP-sponsored bill (HR 1039) that would authorize federal probation officers to make on-the-spot arrests without warrants of hostile third parties they see as hampering their work with probationers. While backers called this an important protective measure, critics said it could violate constitutional safeguards against unreasonable searches and seizures.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Not voting: Newhouse

Senate

Rachel Brand confirmation: Voting 52-46, the Senate on May 18 confirmed Rachel L. Brand as associate attorney general for the Office of Legal Policy, where her duties will include overseeing the administration’s appointment of federal judges. She had been a faculty member at the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University. A yes vote was to confirm Brand for the Department of Justice post.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D; Patty Murray, D

Jeffrey Rosen confirmation: Voting 56-42, the Senate on May 16 confirmed Jeffrey A. Rosen, a partner in a Washington, D.C., law firm, as deputy secretary of the Department of Transportation. A yes vote backed Rosen as the second-ranking DOT official over Democratic arguments that he would be a weak regulator of auto-safety and fuel-economy standards.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

Key votes ahead: The Senate will debate Trump administration nominations in the week of May 22, while the House schedule was to be announced.