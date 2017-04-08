How area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending April 7.

WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending April 7.

House

Stock compensation for employees: By a vote of 331 for and 87 against, the House on April 4 passed a bill (HR 1343) that would make it easier for private companies to offer stock compensation to employees without triggering Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements. At present, if the value of securities in compensation plans tops $5 million over 12 months, employers must make disclosures to employees about company finances, including risk assessments. This bill raises the disclosure threshold to $10 million and indexes it to inflation. Companies that offer stock-compensation plans do so to reward employees and attract talent rather than raise capital.

Voting yes: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Dave Reichert, R-Auburn, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Voting no: Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue

Congressional Trump-Russia probes: By a vote of 185 for and 228 against, the House on April 4 refused to deny benefits under HR 1343 (above) to any company whose officers or directors have withheld from Congress information about any collusion between associates of candidate Donald Trump and Russian officials aimed at influencing the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Stop-loss insurance rules: By a vote of 400 for and 16 against, the House on April 5 passed a bill (HR 1304) that would prohibit regulation of stop-loss insurance as health insurance under federal laws including the Affordable Care Act. The bill is designed to help companies with self-funded health plans, which depend on stop-loss policies to protect against catastrophic losses. Backers said these policies deal only with risk-management, while critics said that by setting payment limits, they shape provisions of the self-funded health plans they back up.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Kilmer, Reichert, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Jayapal

Tax-code reform, Trump finances: By a vote of 228 for and 185 against, the House on April 5 blocked a Democratic bid to force consideration of a resolution that would block action on tax-reform legislation until after the Ways and Means Committee has privately reviewed President Trump’s returns from 2007-2016 to determine how proposed tax-code changes would affect his finances. The resolution was quashed by a parliamentary ruling by the presiding officer representing the Republican majority that the measure did not qualify as a “privileged question” entitled to floor action under House rules. On the vote being reported here, Republicans upheld that ruling after it was appealed by Democrats. This occurred during consideration of HR 1304 (above).

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

SENATE

Confirming Justice Neil Gorsuch: The Senate on April 7 confirmed, 54-45, Judge Neil M. Gorsuch of the Tenth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals as the 113th Supreme Court justice. Gorsuch, 49, fills a vacancy created when Justice Antonin Scalia died in February 2016. The GOP majority kept the seat open during Barack Obama’s final 10 months as president by refusing to act on his nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to replace Scalia. A yes vote was to confirm Gorsuch.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D, Sen. Patty Murray, D.

Winning Filibuster Against Gorsuch: The Senate on April 6 failed, 55-45, to reach 60 votes for ending a Democratic filibuster against the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch. This prompted GOP leaders to immediately invoke “the nuclear option” (above) and set a simple majority as the bar for advancing high-court nominees. A yes vote was to end a filibuster against the Gorsuch nomination.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

Choosing `The Nuclear Option’: Voting 48-52, the Senate on April 6 changed filibuster rules to set a simple-majority vote as the bar that must be cleared for advancing Supreme Court nominees. This replaced three-fifths majorities (usually 60 votes) as the hurdle. A yes vote was to avert “the nuclear option” and retain the 60-vote standard. A no vote was to change the rules and lower the standard.

Voting yes: Cantwell, Murray

Key votes ahead: When Congress returns from Easter-Passover recess in the week of April 24, it will take up a 2017 funding bill to keep the government from shutting down after April 28.