WASHINGTON — Here’s how area members of Congress voted on major issues in the week ending March 3.

House

President Trump’s tax returns

By a vote of 229 for and 185 against, the House on Feb. 27 blocked a push by Democrats for the Ways and Means Committee to review President Donald Trump’s tax returns for 2006 through 2015 and report its findings to the full House. As a privileged resolution, the measure was not debatable. A yes vote was to kill the motion.

Voting yes: Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Camas, Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, Dave Reichert, R-Auburn

Voting no: Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, Denny Heck, D-Olympia

Not voting: None

Clampdown on regulations

The House on March 2 passed, 246 for and 176 against, a GOP-sponsored bill (HR 1004) that would impose additional transparency and disclosure requirements on agencies, including internet postings, as they gather comments from stakeholders and the general public on proposed regulations.A yes vote was to send the bill (HR 1004) to the Senate.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Not voting: None

Transparency for presidential finances

By a vote of 189 for and 232 against, the House on March 2 defeated an attempt by Democrats to hold President Trump to the same transparency and disclosure standards in his personal finances as HR 1004 (above) would require of federal agencies in their rule-making processes. A yes vote was to adopt the Democratic motion.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Not voting: None

White House control over agencies

• By a vote of 241 for and 184 against, the House on March 1 passed a bill (HR 1009) that would require independent agencies, for the first time, to submit proposed regulations to review by the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, which reports to the White House. The bill would potentially affect rules proposed by agencies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission, Consumer Product Safety Commission, Federal Communications Commission and Commodities Futures Trading Commission. A yes vote was to send HR 1009 to the Senate.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert.

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck.

Not voting: None

• By a vote of 193 for and 234 against, the House on March 1 defeated a Democratic motion to exempt the Office of Government Ethics, an independent agency, from the reach of HR 1009 (above). The office was established in 1978 in response to the Watergate scandal, and in 1988 it was given independent status. Presidents appoint its director to a five-year term subject to Senate confirmation. A yes vote backed the motion.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Not voting: None

Commission to prune regulations

By a vote of 240 for and 185 against, the House on March 1 passed a bill (HR 998) that would establish a nine-member outside commission with a $6 million annual budget and subpoena powers to review masses of federal regulations and target for repeal those judged to be outdated or overly costly to the economy. A yes vote was to pass a GOP bill aimed mainly at repealing federal regulations on U.S. companies.

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Not voting: None

Presidential conflicts of interest

By a vote of 190 for and 235 against, the House on March 1 refused to exempt from HR 998 (above) any regulation aimed at preventing conflicts of interest by employees and officers of the executive branch, including the president. Sponsored by Democrats, the motion also sought to fence off regulations concerning financial disclosures and bribery in the executive branch. A yes vote was to adopt the Democratic motion.

Voting yes: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Voting no: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Not voting: None

Employee records

By a vote of 231 for and 191 against, the House on March 1 nullified an Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule concerning the obligation of employers to keep updated records of employee injuries and illnesses. A yes vote backed retention for six months rather than the five years set by the rule. (HJ Res 83)

Voting yes: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers, Reichert

Voting no: DelBene, Larsen, Kilmer, Jayapal, Smith, Heck

Not voting: None

Senate

Ryan Zinke confirmation: The Senate on March 1 confirmed, 68-31, Ryan Zinke, 55, a GOP congressman from Montana, as the 52nd U.S. secretary of the interior. A yes vote backed Zinke.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Not voting: None

Ben Carson confirmation: The Senate on March 2 confirmed, 58-41, Ben Carson, 65, a retired neurosurgeon and former GOP presidential candidate, as secretary of housing and urban development. A yes vote backed Carson.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

Not voting: None

Rick Perry confirmation: The Senate on March 2 voted, 62-37, to confirm Rick Perry, a former Texas governor, as secretary of the Department of Energy. A yes vote was to confirm Perry.

Voting no: Cantwell, Murray

Not voting: None

Wilbur Ross confirmation: The Senate on Feb. 27 confirmed, 72-27, Wilbur L. Ross as the 40th U.S. secretary of commerce. A yes vote was to confirm Ross.

Voting no: Maria Cantwell, D, Patty Murray, D

Not voting: None

Key votes ahead

In the week of March 6, the House will debate the 2017 military budget and could take up a bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act, while the Senate will vote on appointees to President Trump’s cabinet.