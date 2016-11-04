The 2016 campaign, with its unsavory issues, unpopular candidates and underlying strains of instability, irrationality and incoherence, has proved particularly challenging to the staff of the satirical website The Onion.

CHICAGO — Now that it’s almost over and we’re all thoroughly miserable, is there anything funny left to say about this dreadful election? Even the writers at the satirical website The Onion were struggling the other day to come up with fresh avenues of amusement.

Lounging around the writers’ room, they listened to the editor-in-chief, Cole Bolton, read from a list of potential headlines they had submitted for consideration. Some were pretty funny — “Trump Tells Supporters Next Stop in Movement Is Buying Luxury Condos,” for instance, and “Clinton Vows Complete Transparency for Remaining 6 Days of Campaign” — but by the end of the meeting, only three of 48 had been selected as worthy of turning into an item for the site. A kind of comic fatigue seemed to be setting in.

“We feel like we’ve passed every single stage of despair, hopelessness and rage,” Bolton said. “This last week is just us strafing to find new angles, to put into words how horrible this experience has been.”

It’s not that The Onion, which began as a campus humor magazine at the University of Wisconsin in 1988 and went all-digital at the end of 2013, has not faced dismaying events before. Its specialty is finding satire even in topics seemingly impossible to satirize. “God Angrily Clarifies ‘Don’t Kill’ Rule” was its headline for a post-9/11 article in which a despairing God rails at the moronic nature of his creation.

But the 2016 campaign, with its unsavory issues, deeply unpopular candidates and underlying strains of instability, irrationality and incoherence, has proved particularly challenging to Bolton and his staff. The nominees, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, seem like walking parodies of themselves, and the rhetoric has been so hyperbolic and apocalyptic as to be virtually beyond satire.

“It’s hard to turn up the volume when the speaker is already blown out and everyone’s ears are already bleeding,” said the managing editor, Ben Berkley.

Another complication is the competition from social media. In today’s Twitter instaworld, everybody’s a comedian. The Onion tries to cut through the cacophony by finding original jokes and creating what Bolton called “a strange alternative world” in which familiar people are assigned new personae.

In Onion-land, for instance, Pope Francis can be found in the basement of the Vatican, frantically searching for his plastic Nativity scene (“ ‘Oh, come on, where’s the third wise man?’ the spiritual leader of 1.2 billion Roman Catholics said.”), while Vice President Joe Biden has been turned into a heavy-metal fan who sells weed at the Lincoln Memorial.

“With Hillary, we hyperbolize her traits — her narrow-minded focus and her woodenness, and we crank it up to insane degrees,” Bolton said.

But not so with Trump. Rather than presenting him as a more luridly hued, bombastically outrageous version of himself, a la Alec Baldwin on “Saturday Night Live,” The Onion has turned him into a new character: Donald Trump, sensitive loner, stuffing birdseed into his pockets and talking tenderly to the pigeons he keeps on the Trump Tower roof.

“He’s a hard nut to crack,” said Chad Nackers, the head writer. “One way to do it is through his supporters or surrogates, which allows you to have crazier stuff because it’s one step away from him.” The writers also like to play around with the idea that “his brain is at war with itself,” Nackers said.

Clearly, this year’s campaign has created a pressing demand for comic relief. Lauren Pulte, an Onion spokeswoman, said the election coverage had so far generated 79 million page views, compared with 43 million views for the 2012 election. In video, she said, there have been 78 million views across all platforms, compared with 15 million in 2012.

But being funny is a sobering business, and it’s hard to make a comedy writer laugh. The meeting the other day proved so frustrating that Bolton called a second one for the afternoon, instructing the writers to produce new headlines.

A few seemed perfect, but once again, most fell by the wayside, including “ ‘Is it Too Late to Register?’ Ask 19 Million Americans.” Of 1,500 or so possible headlines a week, Berkley said, maybe 30 or 40 make it into some sort of item.

The mood of the nation is reflected in the writers’ room, Bolton said, and the mood at the moment is fretful.

“Comedy is a good way for us to channel anxiety,” he said.