RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Lawmakers in several states want to require driver’s education courses to teach motorists about proper traffic-stop behavior. Most bills don’t legislate what that behavior should be, but Illinois’ 2017 “Rules of the Road” handbook published last month offers some do’s and don’ts:

— slow down and safely pull over to the right-hand shoulder or nearest safe location.

— keep both hands clearly in sight on the steering wheel until the police officer instructs otherwise.

— be prepared for an officer to approach your vehicle from either side.

— do not exit your vehicle until asked to do so, since getting out may be viewed as aggressive behavior.

— when asked for your driver’s license and proof of insurance, say where they are, then follow the officer’s instructions.

— don’t debate with the officer about the reason for the stop or a ticket. There will be time in court to defend yourself.

—don’t be uncooperative, and don’t resist if taken into custody.

— expect the officer to treat you with dignity and respect. Report any inappropriate behavior to the officer’s superiors.

___

Source: http://www.cyberdriveillinois.com/publications/pdf_publications/dsd_a112.pdf