MOSCOW — Aleksandr Vyarya thought his job was to defend people from cyberattacks until, he says, his government approached him with a request to do the opposite.

Vyarya, 33, a bearded, bespectacled computer programmer who thwarted hackers, said he was suddenly being asked to join a sweeping overhaul of the Russian military last year. Under a new doctrine, the nation’s generals were redefining war as more than a contest of steel and gunpowder, making cyberwarfare a central tenet in expanding the Kremlin’s interests.

“Sorry, I can’t,” Vyarya said he told an executive at a Russian military contracting firm who had offered him the hacking job. But Vyarya was worried about the consequences of his refusal, so he abruptly fled to Finland last year, he and his former employer said, in a rare example of a Russian who sought asylum in the face of the country’s efforts to recruit hackers.

“This is against my principles — and illegal,” he said of the Russian military’s hacking efforts.

While much about Russia’s cyberwarfare program is shrouded in secrecy, details of the government’s effort to recruit programmers in recent years — whether professionals like Vyarya, college students or even potential criminals — are shedding some light on the Kremlin’s plan to create elite teams of computer hackers.

U.S. intelligence agencies say that a team of Russian hackers stole data from the Democratic National Committee during the presidential campaign. On Thursday, the Obama administration imposed sanctions against Russia for interfering in the election, the bedrock of the U.S. political system.

The sanctions take aim at Russia’s main intelligence agencies and specific individuals, striking at one part of a sprawling cyberespionage operation that also includes the military, military contractors and teams of recruited civilians.

For more than three years, rather than rely on military officers working out of isolated bunkers, Russian government recruiters have scouted a wide range of programmers, placing prominent ads on social-media sites, offering jobs to college students and professional coders, and even speaking openly about scouting Russia’s criminal underworld for potential talent.

These recruits were intended to cycle through military-contracting companies and newly formed units called “science squadrons,” established on military bases around the country.

As early as 2013, Sergei Shoigu, the defense minister, told university rectors at a meeting in Moscow that he was on a “head hunt in the positive meaning of the word” for coders.

The Defense Ministry bought advertising on Vkontakte, Russia’s most popular social network. One video shows a man clanging a military rifle on a table beside a laptop computer, then starting to type.

“If you graduated from college, if you are a technical specialist, if you are ready to use your knowledge, we give you an opportunity,” the ad intoned. Members of the science squadrons, the video said, live in “comfortable accommodation,” shown as an apartment furnished with a washing machine.

University students subject to mandatory conscription in the nation’s armed forces, but who wanted to avoid brutal stints as enlistees, could opt instead to join a science squadron. A government questionnaire asks draftees about their knowledge of programming languages.

The ministry posted openings on job forums, according to an investigation by Meduza, a Russian news site based in Riga, Latvia, that first detailed the recruitment effort. One post from 2014 advertised for a computer scientist with knowledge of “patches, vulnerabilities and exploits,” a term of art for software flaws.

Given the size of Russia’s cybercrime underworld, it was not long before the military considered recruiting those it delicately described as “hackers who have problems with the law.”

In an article titled “Enlisted Hacker” in Rossiiskaya Gazeta, the government newspaper, a deputy minister of defense, Gen. Oleg Ostapenko, said the science squadrons might include hackers with criminal histories. “From the point of view of using scientific potential, this is a matter for discussion,” he was quoted as saying in 2013.

Experts say the strategy was more than just talk.

“There have been cases where cybercriminals are arrested but never ended up in prison,” said Dmitri Alperovitch, the co-founder and chief technology officer of CrowdStrike, the cybersecurity company that first identified the group known as Fancy Bear as the perpetrator of the Democratic National Committee hacking.

Vyarya, the programmer who turned down the government’s offer, was an attractive recruit from the opposite end of the spectrum: someone with a career protecting people against hackers.

He had experience shielding websites from a maneuver called a distributed denial of service, or DDoS attack, in which the sites are overwhelmed and disabled by a torrent of fake traffic. Among his clients were Vedomosti, an independent newspaper; TV Rain, an opposition-leaning television station; and the website of Aleksei Navalny, the opposition leader.

As Russia ramped up its abilities, government agencies were also in the market for surveillance and hacking software, including some from legal suppliers in the West.

In 2014, a Russian company called Advanced Monitoring that has a license to work with the FSB, the agency that succeeded the KGB after the fall of the Soviet Union, bought iPhone hacking software from an Italian company called Hacking Team, according to invoices published by WikiLeaks. Hacking Team has since lost its export license.

Among the teams of Russian hackers, Western cybersecurity analysts think they have identified the one responsible for breaching the Democratic National Committee: a group nicknamed Fancy Bear.

First known as Advanced Persistent Threat 28, the group has been active since 2007 but its abilities evolved to emphasize attacks, rather than intelligence gathering, after the military prioritized cyberwarfare.

It stepped up so-called “faketivist” actions that released stolen data through contrived online personalities like Guccifer 2 and websites like DCLeaks, according to Kyle Ehmke, a senior intelligence researcher at ThreatConnect, a cybersecurity company. The group had been called Pawn Storm, named for a chess maneuver. It was nicknamed Fancy Bear in 2014.

This year, the group appropriated the nickname for its own use, setting up the website fancybear.net and publishing hacked data from the World Anti-Doping Agency, which showed that many U.S. athletes including the tennis star Serena Williams had medical exemptions to take banned substances. The hack was apparently in retaliation for revelations of Russian doping in sports.

President Vladimir Putin has said repeatedly, most recently at his annual year-end news conference, that the information released in the recent Democratic National Committee hacks was more important than who was behind them.

“The main thing, to my mind, is the information the hackers provided,” Putin said of this summer’s cyberattack.

Democratic Party members and the Obama administration should not look abroad for someone to blame for losing the election, Putin said. “You need to learn how to lose gracefully,” he said.