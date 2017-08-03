BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Steve Harvey says he learned two things after catching heat for a leaked memo.
In an email to his staff for “The Steve Harvey Show,” the comedian cautioned coworkers not to approach him in the makeup chair or “ambush” him in a hallway.
Harvey told reporters that he realized, in his words, he can’t write and he should never write. Harvey, who was promoting his new, Los Angeles-based syndicated show titled “Steve,” called himself a congenial guy.
The email, which Harvey said was a year old, was obtained and posted in May by Chicago media blogger Robert Feder.
Most Read Stories
- Why so much smoke in Seattle from B.C. wildfires? 'Nature's air conditioning' is broken, weather service says
- Death of Costco co-founder Jeff Brotman, 74, ‘a complete shock’
- Seattle poised to elect first woman mayor since 1926; Durkan, Moon and Oliver lead the pack VIEW
- 2 arrested after plane passenger notices man texting about exploiting children
- Seattle's heat wave, wildfire haze could linger into next week, weather service says
Harvey compared his request to a parent asking his kids for a few moments alone at the end of the workday.
His daytime talk show debuts Sept. 5.
___
Associated Press Writers Lynn Elber, Frazier Moore and Alicia Rancilio contributed to this report.