HOUSTON (AP) — Two Houston transit police officers have been suspended after their chief said surveillance video showed one hitting a man on a rail platform with a baton.

Metro police identified the two officers as J. Warren, who was suspended without pay, and D. Reynoso, who was suspended with pay pending a criminal investigation and internal review.

Chief Vera Bumpers said Friday that surveillance video shows Warren beating 31-year-old Darrell Giles, who was slumped in a seat on the rail platform about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Giles’ attorney says he was struck 15 times.

The officers reported the incident to superiors, who reviewed surveillance video. Bumpers would not say if Giles did anything to provoke the officers. She says the video won’t be released while the investigation is ongoing and that her administration won’t “tolerate excessive force by our officers.”