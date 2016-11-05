HOUSTON (AP) — A family spokesman says a 27-year-old Houston man is one of three U.S. military members who were killed in a shooting outside a military base in southern Jordan.

U.S. officials are still trying to determine what prompted Friday’s shooting that killed Jim Moriarty and two other service members.

Family spokesman Wayne Dolcefino said Saturday that Moriarty’s family was notified by the military Friday evening.

Dolcefino says Moriarty had served three tours of duty and was a member of the U.S. Army Special Forces.

Moriarty grew up in Houston and earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Texas.

Dolcefino says Moriarty’s family is heartbroken and they are planning a memorial service in a week or so.

Moriarty and the two others were in Jordan on a training mission.