HOUSTON (AP) — A family spokesman says a 27-year-old Houston man is one of three U.S. military members who were killed in a shooting outside a military base in southern Jordan.
U.S. officials are still trying to determine what prompted Friday’s shooting that killed Jim Moriarty and two other service members.
Family spokesman Wayne Dolcefino said Saturday that Moriarty’s family was notified by the military Friday evening.
Dolcefino says Moriarty had served three tours of duty and was a member of the U.S. Army Special Forces.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman rips Roger Goodell, officiating, says NFL 'isn't fun anymore' --- and more WATCH
- NFL tells Seahawks it blew a few calls in Sunday's loss to Saints
- Girl’s remains found in concrete-laden tote container in Everett home
- Dramatic GE engine explosion on Boeing 767 poses puzzle for investigators VIEW
- Not just mansions anymore: Record number of Seattle-area homes fetching $1 million VIEW
Moriarty grew up in Houston and earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Texas.
Dolcefino says Moriarty’s family is heartbroken and they are planning a memorial service in a week or so.
Moriarty and the two others were in Jordan on a training mission.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.