PASADENA, Texas (AP) — The mayor of a Houston-area city under court order to better protect Latino voting rights has apologized to a Hispanic councilman for calling him “boy” during a meeting.
Pasadena Mayor Johnny Isbell, who’s white, apologized Tuesday to Councilman Cody Ray Wheeler.
Isbell’s statement said that while the term “boy” could be construed as inappropriate, there was no racial component in his mind and members should be addressed more respectfully.
The incident happened Monday, when Isbell was calling for a contract vote. Wheeler said he’d not yet spoken about it.
Most Read Stories
- Prosecutor reviewing sex-abuse allegations against ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen
- The results are in: Here's where the new Dick's Drive-In will be
- Knife-wielding man in custody after downtown standoff VIEW
- Amazon tries to bag a big chunk of grocery market with Seattle pickup locations WATCH
- Seahawks GM John Schneider on Marshawn Lynch, Richard Sherman, Trevone Boykin, Colin Kaepernick, and more
Isbell said: “Well you better speak up, boy.”
Wheeler says Isbell’s remark was offensive and “Don’t call me boy.”
The contract was eventually approved.
A federal judge in January ordered Pasadena to revert to an eight-single-member City Council voting plan to avoid diluting Latino voting power.
___
Online:
http://pasadenachannel.com/
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.