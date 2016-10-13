HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston 911 operator accused of hanging up on thousands of emergency calls is charged with two counts of interference with an emergency telephone call.

Harris County court records show 43-year-old Crenshanda Williams of Houston was charged Oct. 5 and freed on $2,000 bond.

KPRC-TV (http://bit.ly/2e5dV3o ) reports that Williams was involved in thousands of “short calls” lasting 20 seconds or less between October 2015 and March. She no longer works for the Houston Emergency Center.

In one incident, Williams hung up on a caller reporting a robbery at a convenience store. The man called back and spoke to a different operator, but by the time police arrived, the store manager was fatally shot.

Williams’ phone number is not listed. Online court records don’t list an attorney to speak on her behalf.

