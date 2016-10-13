HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston 911 operator accused of hanging up on thousands of emergency calls is charged with two counts of interference with an emergency telephone call.
Harris County court records show 43-year-old Crenshanda Williams of Houston was charged Oct. 5 and freed on $2,000 bond.
KPRC-TV (http://bit.ly/2e5dV3o ) reports that Williams was involved in thousands of “short calls” lasting 20 seconds or less between October 2015 and March. She no longer works for the Houston Emergency Center.
In one incident, Williams hung up on a caller reporting a robbery at a convenience store. The man called back and spoke to a different operator, but by the time police arrived, the store manager was fatally shot.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy rain, strong winds: 4-day stretch of storms on its way
- Women say Trump touched them inappropriately
- With Falcons staying in town, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson takes some special guests on his weekly hospital tour
- Don’t say ‘Happy Yom Kippur!’ and 4 other tips for the Jewish holy day
- Jake Browning's finger wag against Oregon earns him locker-room cred
Williams’ phone number is not listed. Online court records don’t list an attorney to speak on her behalf.
___
Information from: KPRC-TV, http://www.click2houston.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.