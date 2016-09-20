LONDON (AP) — A suburban London house that starred onscreen as Harry Potter’s childhood home is on the market.
Fans of the boy wizard will recognize 12 Picket Post Close as 4 Privet Drive, home of Harry’s dastardly aunt and uncle, the Dursleys.
The couple grudgingly took Harry in after his parents were murdered and made him sleep in a cupboard under the stairs.
The house in Bracknell, located 30 miles (50 kms) west of London, was a location featured in the 2001 film “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.” A studio set of the house was built for later installments of the eight-film series.
Real estate agent Chancellors says the 3-bedroom house “has recently undergone complete renovation to an extremely high standard.” It has an asking price of 475,000 pounds ($616,000).
