WASHINGTON (AP) — House and Senate leaders have reached a bipartisan agreement on a bill to authorize $170 million for Flint, Michigan and other cities beleaguered by lead in drinking water, and to provide relief to drought-stricken California.

A vote could be held this week. But the measure was jeopardized by sharp opposition from California Sen. Barbara Boxer and other Democrats who said it would harm drinking water quality and severely weaken the Endangered Species Act.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Monday the measure would bring more water to his state for farming and other uses. He hailed support from California’s other Democratic senator, Dianne Feinstein, saying the measure “could not have been finalized” without her backing.

Feinstein defended the bill as “the best we can do” under a Republican-controlled Congress.