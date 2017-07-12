WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have unveiled plans to slash $10 billion off foreign aid programs as part of a flurry of summertime activity on the annual spending bills to fund the government.

The foreign aid cuts aren’t as deep as those sought by President Donald Trump, who wanted to cut almost $7 billion more.

At the same time, Republicans controlling the House Appropriations Committee are making good on promises to reject Trump’s proposal to slash medical research at the National Institutes of Health by more than $7 billion.

Meanwhile the House Homeland Security funding subcommittee also approved a $1.6 billion down payment to construct Trump’s long promised wall along the U.S-Mexico border, including funding for three segments of wall and fence in Texas and the city of San Diego.