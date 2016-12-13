HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — The owner of the site of a house fire that led to an Ohio firefighter’s death nearly a year ago has pleaded not guilty to aggravated arson and murder charges.
A Butler County judge Tuesday set bond at $500,000 for 66-year-old Lester Parker. Hamilton police arrested him Monday at a home near the one that went up in flames last December. Twenty-eight-year-old Hamilton firefighter Patrick Wolterman (WOHL’-tur-man) crashed through a floor soon after entering the smoke-filled house and was killed.
A coroner ruled the case a homicide.
Parker denied responsibility. He told WLWT-TV of Cincinnati on Monday that authorities need to “find the person that done it.”
The murder charge carries a potential sentence of 15 years to life upon conviction. Aggravated arson carries a potential maximum of 11 years.
