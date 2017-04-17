MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a Florida man’s latest appeal in a landmark case involving the seizure and destruction of his floating home.

The justices on Monday denied without comment Fane Lozman’s petition asking them to enforce their 2013 ruling by ordering the city of Rivera Beach to pay him about $365,000 for the home’s value and legal fees. Lower courts also ruled against Lozman.

The 2013 ruling set a new standard for floating homes. It meant strict federal maritime law could no longer be applied to disputes involving floating structures that have no traditional characteristics of a vessel, such as an engine or sails. The decision affected thousands of floating homes and business owners nationwide.

Lozman did not immediately respond to a text message Monday seeking comment.