WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are stalling a hugely popular bill to slap Iran and Russia with economic sanctions over a procedural issue they’re blaming the Senate for creating.
Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy says “the problem is the Senate screwed up.”
At issue is a constitutional requirement that legislation involving revenue originate in the House.
The sanctions bill was crafted by the Senate, which passed the measure overwhelmingly last week and then sent it to the House for action.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police fatally shoot black Seattle mother; family demands answers WATCH
- ‘Get back! Get back!’: Seattle police release recordings of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles WATCH
- Seattle police transcript of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles: 'I don't have a Taser' WATCH
- Boeing admits its 747 ‘Queen of the Skies’ has no future as passenger plane
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
McCarthy says the Senate can repair the bill or the House can write its own sanctions legislation. He didn’t provide a timetable for either pathway.
Democratic lawmakers and aides are mystified over the delay. They fear the House is seeking to water the bill down at the Trump administration’s behest.