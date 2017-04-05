WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are unhappy that their favorite whipping boy is still in charge of the IRS. On Wednesday they asked President Donald Trump to do something about it.
Fifteen Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee sent Trump a letter asking him to fire IRS Commissioner John Koskinen.
The members called Koskinen inept and accused him of misleading Congress. They said that under Koskinen, the IRS destroyed evidence when Congress was investigating the tax agency for inappropriately singling out conservative groups for extra scrutiny.
President Barack Obama appointed Koskinen in the aftermath of the scandal. Before the letter was made public, Koskinen told reporter that no one in the Trump administration has talked to him about leaving. His five-year term ends in November.
