CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — An attorney for the management of a North Carolina hotel named in a lawsuit says it took appropriate steps when allegations of sexual assault against a supervisor were brought to its attention.

Ken Carlson issued a statement Tuesday following reports that six housekeepers had filed a lawsuit saying their supervisor subjected them to a decade of sexual assaults and threatened to have them deported if they complained.

Carlson said the Hilton University Place Hotel in Charlotte responded to the complaints by the housekeepers two years ago, adding management doesn’t tolerate assaults or harassment by anyone.

The lawsuit alleged that the supervisor, Jose Rivas, sneaked into rooms the women were cleaning and attacked them.

A lawyer for Rivas, who’s also named in the suit, said the allegations are false.