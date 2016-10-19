NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Bobby Shmurda has been sentenced to seven years in prison on charges he conspired with a drug gang in several shootings.

The 22-year-old performer had pleaded guilty earlier this year to avoid going to trial on counts carrying penalties that could have put him behind bars for decades. He told a Manhattan judge on Wednesday that he wanted to withdraw the plea, but the request was denied.

The Brooklyn-born Shmurda’s birth name is Ackquille Pollard. He is best known for “Hot Boy,” a gritty hit song with rhymes about street violence. He also was featured in a viral music video that popularized the “Shmoney dance.”

His lawyer has said Shmurda could get enough credit for time served and good behavior to get out early and resume his music career.